Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 85,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.