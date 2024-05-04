The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 130,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

