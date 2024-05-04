Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $212.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.06.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 648,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

