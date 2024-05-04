Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE remained flat at $62.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,286,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 241,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

