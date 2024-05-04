Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 29,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.