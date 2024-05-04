NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NNN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 103.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NNN REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

