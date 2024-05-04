StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

RMCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 6,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $157,375 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

