Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 175,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

