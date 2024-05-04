Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,231. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

