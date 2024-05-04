Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $153,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.36 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

