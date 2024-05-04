Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,469 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.37. 1,052,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.