Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

