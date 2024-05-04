Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.65 and last traded at $125.36. Approximately 3,734,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,790,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $552.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

