United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 250,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $334,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in United Bankshares by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

