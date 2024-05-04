Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VALU stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

