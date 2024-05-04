Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

VIAV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,188. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.