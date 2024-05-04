Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $63,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

