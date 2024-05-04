United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

