Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after buying an additional 685,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after acquiring an additional 231,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

