iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.