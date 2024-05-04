Terra Classic Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $628.98 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,631,528,291 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,676,520,042 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

