Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Up 8.7%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 356,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 721,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,293,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after buying an additional 742,496 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

