Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion. Avnet also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.41 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

