Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $214.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

