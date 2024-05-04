3,825 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hubbell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.