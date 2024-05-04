Fei USD Price Up 0.7% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.97 million and $33,339.51 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,919.29 or 0.99980407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96825206 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,121.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.