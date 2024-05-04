WAM Microcap Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
WAM Microcap Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,156 shares of WAM Microcap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.21 ($19,736.32). Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
About WAM Microcap
