Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $765.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $142,000. American Trust grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

