Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$20.54 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

