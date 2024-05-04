BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 204 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $18,845.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00.

Shares of BANF opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $8,818,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

