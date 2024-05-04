Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Marinus Verwijs Sells 1,981 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marinus Verwijs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

