Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Marinus Verwijs Sells 1,981 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marinus Verwijs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

