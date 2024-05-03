First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,433. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.