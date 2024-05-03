Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.73. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 205,982 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

