First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 95,631 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38,874.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 204,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.