First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 109,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.35. 7,256,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

