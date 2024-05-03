Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 3,423,121 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the third quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 65,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

