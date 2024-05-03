First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,970,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.74. 610,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

