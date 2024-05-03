Swiss National Bank Has $159.64 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $159,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,959. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

