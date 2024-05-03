TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of TransDigm Group worth $174,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Shares of TDG traded up $23.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,295.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,070.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $750.86 and a 52-week high of $1,303.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

