Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Equinix worth $235,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $700.18. 762,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

