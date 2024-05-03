Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of EOG Resources worth $220,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,405. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

