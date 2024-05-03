Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

