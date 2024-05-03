Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 2,370,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

