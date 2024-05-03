Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 324,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,722. The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

