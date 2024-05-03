aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.27. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.