Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.67 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

