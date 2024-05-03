BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $30.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001311 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.