Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $344.59 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.2695114 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $591,118.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

