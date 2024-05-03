American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The business had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 3,297,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,419. The company has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. American Well has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,915 shares of company stock worth $1,261,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Well

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.