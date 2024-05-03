MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 472,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

